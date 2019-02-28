Manchester City Sign $860 Million Deal with Puma

Manchester City and Puma have signed a partnership agreement that is reportedly worth $860 million over 10 years. The deal will see the Premier League club outfitted by Puma starting on July 1, 2019.

Puma will also be the technical sponsor for 4 of the City Football Groups clubs – Melbourne City, Girona, Club Atlético Torque and Sichuan Jiuniu FC. They will not outfit New York City FC as Major League Soccer has a league wide deal with adidas.

“Puma’s partnership with City Football Group is the largest deal that we have ever done — both in scope and ambition,” said Bjorn Gulden, CEO of PUMA, at the announcement. “We want to maximize on-field performance as well as soccer culture, in areas such as music, gaming and fashion to connect and inspire the fanbase of each team.”

If reports are accurate, Manchester City’s deal would be the 3rd most lucrative in soccer behind only Barcelona’s deal with Nike and Manchester United’s deal with adidas.