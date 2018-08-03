Manchester City Sign $65 million Deal with Puma

Manchester City have signed a $65 million per season jersey deal with Puma which will take effect ahead of the 2019/20 Premier League campaign. Puma will replace Nike in providing the club’s jerseys, training gear, and other apparel.

City’s current deal with Nike is rumored to be $26.2 million per season.

The deal will make Manchester City’s technical sponsorship the 3rd highest in the Premier League behind Manchester United ($97.5 million) and Chelsea ($78M).

Mundo Deportivo is reporting that the deal covers all the teams with the City Football Group with the exception of New York City FC in MLS which is sponsored under the league-wide deal with adidas.

