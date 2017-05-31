Manchester City Release 2017/18 Home Jersey

One of the elite Premier League clubs, Manchester City, unveiled their new 2017/18 Nike home jersey today.The jersey celebrates the 50th anniversary of the club’s 1967-68 English First Division title. And a dormant secondary color returns to City’s kits.

The jersey is a more conservative update to the Nike Vapor featuring Aeroswift technology style worn last season with a strictly sky blue shirt and sleeves and minimal amount of white detailing.

White detailing is on the back of the modern hybrid crew collar and includes ‘CITY’ text in sky blue on the back of the neck.

Manchester City’s crest is placed on the left side of the chest, across from a navy Nike swoosh. Etihad Airways returns as shirt sponsor in navy.

Side piping has been replaced with the white stripes running from the sleeves to just beyond halfway down the side of the jersey.

The shorts have sky blue trim cut at halfway, consistent with the jersey’s side detail. A navy Nike swoosh is on the left leg with the crest on the right leg.

The full kit brings back maroon on City’s uniforms. Maroon was prominent on the club’s jerseys in the 1960’s. A thin maroon trim is on the pullover at the top. It comes with navy Nike swoosh and City at the front, and the striped pattern at the back also in navy.

The 2017/18 Nike Manchester City home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.