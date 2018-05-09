Manchester City 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Manchester City and Nike have unveiled the club’s 2018/19 home jersey. The Premier League champions will be going tricolor, inspired by previous kits in club history.

Once more, Manchester City’s home jersey has City light blue with navy blue details. The collar is unique, with a single button placket. The back neck stripe is navy, with a City label in navy in the inner collar.

City will use the Fast Fit Vaporknit template, as navy and tonal shades of light blue appear on the dynamic patterns of the sleeves.

The chest has a navy swoosh across from the club crest.

The Manchester City Women’s team of the Women’s Super League shares the same design as their male counterparts.

The full kit is inspired by the 1937 and 1997-99 kits, with white shorts and navy socks with a light blue trim and City label, a tricolor appearance. Etihad Airways is the main sponsor, with Nexen Tires the sleeve sponsor for men and QNC for women.

The 2018/19 Nike Manchester City home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.