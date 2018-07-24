Manchester City 2018/19 Away Jersey Revealed

Manchester City has revealed its 2018/19 away jerseys, courtesy of Nike. City are harking back to its 1998/99 season for the latest away jersey, marking the beginning of the revival of the club.

The 2018/19 Manchester City jersey is navy with sky blue and fluorescent yellow pinstripes alternating across the front and back of the jersey. The jersey’s colors and stripe design are inspired by the 1998/99 Manchester City team who defeated Gillingham in dramatic fashion in the Division Two playoff, gaining promotion to Division One.

The backneck stripe at the nape is halved sky blue and fluorescent yellow, with a City wordmark in navy at the top.

The sleeves are navy with tonal navy speed graphics. A white Nike swoosh is on the right breast, across from the club badge.

The full kit has navy shorts and fluorescent yellow socks with navy stripe and City wordmark. The Women’s Super League Manchester City club will also have the same features as the Premier League team. Etihad Airways returns as shirt sponsor.

