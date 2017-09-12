Manchester City 2017/18 Third Jersey Revealed

Manchester City has their sights set on UEFA Champions League glory, as the Premier League side and Nike have unveiled the 17/18 third jersey to be used exclusively for European play.

This third jersey comes in a very dark green with flashes of the club’s trademark City Blue. A dazzle camo pattern features many shades of the dark color, with a rounded collar featuring an even darker colored trim, and shoulder stripe panels in the contrasting light blue.

The camo pattern covers the entire jersey, onto the back with details on the stripe panel.

The lower back has an embossed City wordmark on the lower back.

Nike’s latest jerseys all come with AeroSwift technology, and side panels with the dark green color.

The full kit is in the dark green/City Blue combo, with the camo pattern extending to the shorts, and both shorts and socks having City Blue Nike swooshes and a City label on the socks. Etihad Airways retains shirt sponsorship.

