Manchester City 2017/18 Away Jersey Unveiled

Manchester City have launches their brand new 2017/18 away kit by Nike Soccer, and are set to debut it tomorrow night in International Champions Cup action in Los Angeles.







The new Citizens away look takes on a distinctive maroon coat, inspired by some iconic Manchester City kits that have included different shades of this color. Some notable examples are the 1956 FA Cup winning maroon jersey with white pinstripes and the home kit used during the 1967/68 League-winning campaign.







The club’s signature blue is included in secondary details, with the Man City badge featured in its full glory over the heart. Fly Emirates and Nike logos appear in white, while the club’s nickname sits on the back of the neck.







