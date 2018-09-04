Manchester City 2018/19 Third Jersey Launched

Ahead of their Champions League debut, reigning Premier League champions Manchester City have revealed their 2018/19 third kit, bringing back the sash that’s been part of iconic shirts in the past.

The new Citizen third jersey symbolizes the club’s quest for glory and the pride in representing Manchester in the European top flight. Featuring a striking shade of purple and an orange sash crossing over the front while also depicting an aerial view of industrial East Manchester, the Etihad Stadium and its surrounding area.

The club crest and Nike logo are presented in reflective silver, with the Etihad Airways logo standing out in white.

Purple shorts and orange socks with gradient effect complete the new alternative look for Manchester City.

