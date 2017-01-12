Major League Soccer Reveal Nativo, Official Match Ball for 2017

Major League Soccer and adidas Soccer revealed the official match ball for the 2017 season, set to kick-off in March. The design is an ode to togetherness, national pride, and the transcendence of soccer into popular culture in both the United States and Canada.

6 symmetrical panels are decorated with elements from the U.S. and Canadian flags; the Stars and Stripes blend with the Maple Leaf to create a striking look and represent national pride and the union of both countries through soccer. The urban grunge effect on the panels is a signal of how soccer travels from the pitch to the streets and vice versa when MLS supporter groups walk into the stadiums to encourage their clubs.

The new ball will make it MLS on-field debut when the Portland Timbers host the Minnesota United FC in the league’s opener on March 3. But rumors have it that the ball will make an cameo appearance at an adult league in New York City, reinforcing the notion of ‘from the stadium to the streets’.

The MLS Nativo 2017 Official Match Ball is available at World Soccer Shop.