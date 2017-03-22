Lukas Podolski Bids Farewell To Germany With Special Edition ACE 17 Cleats

Lukas Podolski will make his 130th and final appearance with Germany against England today, and adidas designed a special edition pair of ACE 17 to celebrate Poldi’s international career. The cleats feature the German National Soccer Team main colors – black and white – with the iconic three stripes painted in the German flag colors. The date of his final game with Die Mannschaft is written on the side, as well as his initials and preferred number.

13 unforgettable years with Die Mannschaft: the best fans, 129 games, 48 goals and of course… a World Cup. 🏆 Danke – Thanks 🇩🇪👍🏻 #Poldi pic.twitter.com/eVe1a3ItcO — Lukas-Podolski.com (@Podolski10) March 22, 2017

Podolski debuted with Germany at the age of 19 in 2004 thanks to impressive performances with 1. FC Köln and being basically ignored by the Polish National Team manager, becoming the first second-division player to represent the German colors since 1975. He went on to play in four European Championships and three World Cups, being part of the squad that lifted the FIFA 2014 World Cup trophy in Brazil. He announced his retirement from international duty following the UEFA Euro 2016 to shift his focus to club competition and spend more time with his family.

Which was your favorite Lukas Podolski moment with Germany?