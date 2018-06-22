Lukaku Signs with Puma

Romelu Lukaku signed a ‘long-term’ deal with Puma that will see the Belgium and Manchester United forward wear Puma soccer cleats. Lukaku is wearing the Puma One 1 WC soccer cleats in Russia this summer.

The 25-year-old is the all-time leading goal scorer for Belgium.

“Choosing on an exclusive sportswear brand to work with is an important decision, not just for the boots on the pitch but for my goals and desires off of it,” Lukaku said. “I look forward to hustling with the big cat in the future.”

