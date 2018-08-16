Luis Suarez Signs PUMA Contract

After nearly an eleven-year stint with adidas, Barcelona striker Luis Suarez signs with PUMA for £1m per year. The sponsorship makes him the top PUMA athlete in La Liga, alongside World Cup star Antoine Griezmann. PUMA had ties to Suarez earlier this year as the offical kit provider for the Uruguay National Team.

In his professional career, Suarez has maintained over 20 goals per season since 2012, netting 53 goals total on the international stage. Combined with star forward Lionel Messi, Barcelona has maintained at top tier club in La Liga.

Suarez announced his partnership with the big cat through social media posts on Instagram and Twitter. “I’m happy to join PUMA Family. I appreciate the spirit of PUMA to rock the establishment of football as I have same spirit. I always fight to be a top scorer. I am sure we will write a cool chapter together,” said Suarez.

Releases by PUMA football included photos of Suarez showcasing the PUMA Future 2.1 Uprising Pack.

The newly released orange and black PUMA boots are available now on World Soccer Shop.