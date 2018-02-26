Los Angeles FC 2018/19 Jerseys Unveiled

As the 2018 Major League Soccer season approaches, the newest expansion club in the City of Angels begins its maiden season on the pitch. Los Angeles FC begins their first MLS season with their first jerseys, called “Black and Gold” and “Inaugural White.”

LAFC’s first-ever home jersey, or “Black and Gold,” comes in the titular colors. V-neck collar on the neck has an overlap feature, as the shoulders have gold three-stripes. The sleeves have MLS crests in the club’s colors and white trim.

At the jersey’s interior, golden necktape has the caption “Shoulder to Shoulder” in black text.

Across the front, the jersey has geometric patterns, as the crest is placed on the left breast, across from a gold adidas logo.

The jocktag on the bottom left has a roundel with “Heart of the City” and “City of Angels” placed within, and a golden wing from the club crest. The word Heart is in club accent color red.

The full kit has black shorts and socks with gold trim, and golden wings on the socks.

LAFC’s “Inagural White” change jersey is in white, with gold trim. The collar is a little different as its an EQT style. The neckline from the home jersey is also on the away jersey. The shoulders have gold three-stripe trim, with gold-trimmed MLS color variant crests on each sleeve.

The design on the away is more of an Art Deco piece, with thin off-white pinstripes of various widths across the front, stopping at just under the sponsor area. The crest on the left breast is white and gold, a monochrome look.

“Inaugural Season” in black text is placed on the jocktag area in the bottom left, with a golden L and A and lined up vertically aligned. YouTube TV serves as LAFC’s first shirt sponsor.

