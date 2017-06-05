Liverpool FC Reveals Limited Edition 2017/18 Away Jersey

Liverpool FC and New Balance have revealed a special edition of their 2017/18 away shirt as part of their ‘Pure Liverpool’ campaign as the Premier League club embarks on their 125th Anniversary.

The limited edition of Liverpool’s away jersey comes in a quartered white and bottle green pinstripe design based off the halved white and light blue shirt the club first wore when it was founded in 1892.

A collectible package features a boxed set with a frame with a bottle green and white pinstripe pattern with the commemorative black Liverbird, and certificate of authenticity alongside the jersey.

The exterior of the box has “Celebrating 125 Years of the Liverpool Way.”

Underneath the pinstriped frame is the jersey itself. The boxed set is only available for 600 of the 1892 jerseys sold worldwide.

The jersey itself also features a black collar with a white insert. The sides have laser cut vents made noticeable with small black strips atop the vents.

The back of the jersey has a special memorial patch for the Hillsborough disaster which claimed 96 lives at the nape in black. Thin black trim can be seen on the shoulders.

Liverpool’s black Liverbird crest sits embossed atop the left breast of the jersey, with the years 1892 on the left and 2017 on the right of the bird. L.F.C. and 125 Years are at the bottom.

Standard Chartered returns as shirt sponsor, also in a monochrome black.

The Limited Edition Liverpool New Balance 2017/18 Away Jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.