Liverpool FC Reveal 2017/18 Home Jersey

Liverpool FC and New Balance have revealed the new home kit for the 2017/18 season; the Reds will celebrate their 125th anniversary and a special crest has been designed to mark the occasion.

The new uniform is launched as part of the ‘Pure Liverpool FC’ campaign, which highlights that special thing that runs through the hearts and minds of everyone who wears the iconic Liver Bird. That unwavering passion inspires loyal service on the pitch and astonishing support on the stands, creating an unique environment at Anfield that is pure Liverpool.

The jersey features a traditional design inspired by some classic LFC kits from the 1980’s. The white v-neck collar and sleeve cuffs feature red detailing, while the body is adorned with embossed pinstripes on the front.

A special badge with the Liver Bird and the club initials surrounded flanked on either side by the founding year 1892 and the current year 2017 year. ‘125 YEARS’ text is underneath the crest.

The New Balance and Standard Chartered logos appear in white, while the Eternal Flame and ’96’ memorial to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster is on the back underneath the collar.

A holographic woven tab with a stitched finish on the lower hem serves as NB Authenticator. The jersey features NB Dry Technology, with laser-cut self actuating vents on the underarms and body mapping cage on the back to enhance thermal regulation and comfort.

The on-field debut of the new LFC look is scheduled for May 21st, when the Reds take on Middlesbrough at Anfield for their last 2016/17 Premier League game.

“There is a huge sense of pride that comes with wearing an LFC shirt and it is always an honour, but this kit is special,” said club captain Johan Henderson. “Our 125th anniversary is a great moment for us all to celebrate our heritage and this kit really reflects that, especially as it features the anniversary crest – we’ll wear it with pride.”

The Liverpool 2017/18 Home Jersey will be available at World Soccer Shop.