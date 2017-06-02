Liverpool FC Reveal 2017/18 Away Jersey

Liverpool FC and New Balance have revealed the new away kit for the 2017/18 season as part of the ‘Pure Liverpool FC’ campaign, which celebrates the club’s rich history in their 125th anniversary.

Continuing the theme of celebrating some iconic periods and kits, the new LFC away jersey is inspired by their first ever kit, which featured a white and blue halved design. The Bottle Green and White colors chosen for this year come from some memorable jerseys used during the 1990’s.

This year the Liverpool FC change look features a bold quartered design, with fine pinstripes that form green panels. A special collar with black trimming and a frontal insert is used, while the back is clean white to allow easy visibility of the players’ names and numbers.

A special badge with the Liver Bird and the club initials surrounded flanked on either side by the founding year 1892 and the current year 2017 year. ‘125 YEARS’ text is underneath the crest. The New Balance and Standard Chartered logos appear in black, while the Eternal Flame and ’96’ memorial to the victims of the Hillsborough disaster is on the back underneath the collar.

A holographic woven tab with a stitched finish on the lower hem serves as NB Authenticator. The jersey features NB Dry Technology, with laser-cut self actuating vents on the underarms and body mapping cage on the back to enhance thermal regulation and comfort.

“This kit looks classic – up to date, but with a nod to the past – it will be a reminder of the foundations this great club is built on every time we wear it,” said club vice-captain James Milner. “The whole team is really proud to be a part of this huge anniversary for the club, and we can’t wait to wear this kit next season.”

The Liverpool 2017/18 Home Jersey will be available at World Soccer Shop.