Liverpool FC 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Liverpool and New Balance have revealed the club’s 2018/19 away jersey. The Premier League mainstay has gone for an attention-grabbing color for its clash jersey.

Deep Violet and Plum with bright Alpha Orange accents is the color scheme for Liverpool’s away jersey. The darker plum color is seen on the crew neck color and the back of the sleeves, as orange trim pops out of the collarbone area on the shoulders as bonded tape. This leads into a contrasting texture at the front the sleeves in the brighter violet. The jacquard design at the front is inspired by Anfield’s new Main Stand, and is the same design as in the home jersey. The Liverbird crest is stitched on in orange on the chest, across from the New Balance logo.

The back of the jersey is completely in plum. Orange trim can be seen on the collar, as the Hillsborough 96 emblem with eternal flames is stitched in on the nape.

The full kit will feature deep violet shorts and socks, with a plum waistband on the shorts and offset plum stripes and orange trim for the socks. Standard Chartered return as primary logo, and Western Union as the left sleeve sponsor.

The 2018/19 New Balance Liverpool away jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.