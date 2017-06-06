Liverpool FC 125th Anniversary Event in LA

A crowd of over 300 gathered in the heart of LA’s art district this weekend to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Liverpool Football Club in a very exclusive event. The 125 years of tradition and culture alone would normally be enough to get fans pumped about the upcoming season but with this anniversary comes new wardrobe developments from New Balance that added to the excitement and created some well deserved hype around the new line of New Balance products.





At the center of this excitement were the New Balance 2017/18 Liverpool FC kits, featuring the special 125th anniversary crest and inspiration from the past. In addition to the kit, New Balance dropped a brand new Liverpool FC 247 sneaker and accompanying street-wear that had both sneakerheads and Liverpool fans alike on the edge of their seats.





The Anniversary event featured live art and graffiti, a DJ, local food, soccer freestylers and much more. Overall it was a great way to educate and inspire, not only Liverpool fans, but also the general public about New Balance Soccer footwear and apparel and how they connect with the LFC spirit.





As Liverpool heads into their 125th season, fans definitely have more to be excited about than just the soccer. The Liverpool 125th anniversary Home and Away kits are available at World Soccer Shop.