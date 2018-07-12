Liverpool 2018/19 Third Jersey Revealed

Liverpool FC has revealed its 2018/19 third jersey from New Balance. The third entry in Liverpool’s “This Means More” campaign pays homage to the change jerseys the club wore from 1987/88 through 1990/91.

Liverpool’s third jersey is a grey violet with grey trim and Racing Red accents. The crew neck collar and matching sleeves are grey, with red top shoulder bonded tape on both arms, dividing the front and back of the sleeves. The front of the sleeves are grey violet with a different texture.

The nape of the jersey has the Hillsborough Disaster tribute with a 96 placed between the eternal flames in red.

A Steel grey gradient print at the front gives a vintage 80’s feel. The left breast has the Liverbird emblem with the club initials in red, across from an NB logo in the same color. A red concealed fabric insert runs down both sides of the jersey.

The shorts are grey with red concealed fabric trim continuing to run down the sides, and red accents.

The socks are grey with a red trim over the ankle, with the club initials in front and the New Balance at the back, completing the kit. Standard Chartered returns as shirt sponsor, with Western Union on the left sleeve.

The 2018/19 New Balance Liverpool FC third jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.