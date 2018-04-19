Liverpool 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

The 2018/19 Liverpool Home Kit from New Balance has just been revealed. Liverpool has quickly became one of the most prestigious Premier League sides and fans have been waiting anxiously for a new kit launch. The latest home jersey for the storied club comes with a richer, deeper red than usual.

Clad in a darker hue of the club’s traditional red with white details, Liverpool’s 2018/19 home jersey features a fashionable red polo collar with two-button placket, and white trim. The sleeves have separate material made of a banded texture, with thin white trim dividing the texture from the rest of the sleeves.

The base detail at the front of the jersey has linear stripes inspired by the architecture of Anfield’s redeveloped Main Stand. Thin white trim also runs down each sides of the shirt. New Balance’s logo and a Liverbird emblem with the club’s initals L.F.C. are placed on the chest in white.

The back of the jersey retains a Hillsborough Disaster tribute with a 96 placed between two flames in white under the collar. Liverpool will feature new typography with a slimmer font and numbers for most non-Premier League matches.

The shorts and socks are also in red, with white trim and details. Standard Chartered returns as primary sponsor, with Western Union a secondary sponsor on the left sleeve.

