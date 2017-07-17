Liverpool 17/18 Third Jersey Released

Continuing the theme of the club’s 125th Anniversary year, New Balance and Premier League club Liverpool have released their third jersey for the 2017/18 season.

Aligning with the club’s campaign of “Pure Liverpool FC,” this Bold Citrus orange jersey with black trim is inspired by the original wooden signage of the famous Kop stand at Anfield. The collar is mostly black with orange trim, and a black trimmed v-inset. The sleeves have thin black trim on the cuffs. The Hillsborugh 96 memorial logo is placed at the nape.

The special 125th anniversary crest on the left breast has the details of the years and the Liverbird in black.

The sides have laser-cut vents, with black strips on the underarms. Mesh panels are placed further towards the back. At the bottom of the jersey is a thick black stripe at the hem. The shorts and socks are Bold Citrus with black trim and cap on the top of the socks. Standard Chartered is the shirt sponsor.

Shop for Liverpool Soccer Jerseys at World Soccer Shop.