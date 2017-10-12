Limited Edition Nike Hypervenom GX Released

Nike’s Montebelluna facility was established in 1996, and one year later it produced the iconic Air GX boot. Nike celebrates 20 years of that release with the limited edition Hypervenom GX. Inter Milan’s Mauro Icardi and AC Milan’s Andre Silva will wear the Hypervenom GX with the colors of their teams in this weekend’s Milan Derby.





The Hypervenom GX boots feature supple Alegria leather as well as Nike Flyknit technology to replicate the look of the 1997 Air GX boots while also ensuring performance. This limited edition is 35% lighter than the original release.







The asymmetrical lacing is retained, while the tongue was rendered unnecessary. The Montebelluna crest and the Italian flag appear on the sockliner, heel and shoe bag. The flag is also featured on the lateral side of the boot as a woven label.













What are your thoughts on this release? Which other iconic boots would you like to see revived today?