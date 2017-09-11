Limited Edition New Balance Visaro Vante Unveiled

New Balance revealed today its latest limited edition boot: The Visaro Vante. The exclusive colorway for the Visaro 2.0 range features an eye-catching combination of black and pink, while also featuring iridescent logos on the sides.







The New Balance Visaro boots are engineered for creative players with exceptional vision and possesion skills. Yohan Cabaye and Massimo Luongo will be among those who wear the new Visaro Vante starting this weekend.







Data driven Hexaprene control and strike zones are the main highlight of the Visaro 2.0 boots, allowing for precise passing and ball control. The one piece form fitting moccasin construction and Fresh Foam insole deliver unrivaled comfort.

The soleplate features a lightweight chassis and data driven multi-directional studs allowing for an outstanding dynamic maneuverability.







The New Balance Visaro Vante will be available at World Soccer Shop.