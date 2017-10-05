Limited Edition New Balance Furon 3.0 Flare Launched

October 5, 2017

Limited Edition New Balance Furon 3.0 Flare Launched
Today, New Balance revealed the first ever Limited Edition colorway for their Furon 3.0 silo, the Flare boots. The Silver/Black/Alpha Pink combination offers a bold look for players who light up the field.

 
Limited Edition New Balance Furon 3.0 Flare Launched
 

The latest Furon iteration features a color shift lightweight TPU/Polyester mesh upper for explosive power and ball feel, while the Fantom Fit melt process delivers durability, structure and support.

The Furon 3.0 Flare boots will be worn by Everton forward Kevin Mirallas and Sevilla winger Jesús Navas.

 
Limited Edition New Balance Furon 3.0 Flare Launched
 

“The Furon Flare is a striking iteration of our Furon 3.0 range. The color scheme throughout the upper and soleplate gives it a really sleek and stylish look,” said Richard Wright, New Balance Football General Manager. “This will be an unmissable boot so we can’t wait to see the impact it has when it hits the pitch.”

 
Limited Edition New Balance Furon 3.0 Flare Launched
 

The New Balance Furon 3.0 Flare will be available in limited numbers at World Soccer Shop.

