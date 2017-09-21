Limited Edition Liverpool Pitch Black Jersey Released

As part of the Pure Liverpool FC campaign and the celebration of the club’s anniversary, New Balance launched a special Pitch Black collection, which includes an all-black LFC jersey. The jersey won’t be worn on-pitch and very few are available all over the globe.

The jersey features the same V-neck and embossed pinstripes design from the 2017/18 home kit. The special crest celebrating the 125th anniversary of Liverpool FC is featured on the chest, painted black to merge with the concept of the kit.

Stripes run over the shoulders, with the left one including the number ‘125’ to honor the club’s anniversary.

The New Balance and Standard Chartered logos also appear in black. Laser-cut ventilation holes and engineered mesh zones are featured on the jersey, as it is the elite version.

The Liverpool Pitch Black jersey is available in limited numbers at World Soccer Shop.