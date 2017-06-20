Limited Edition Confederations Cup Pack Launched by adidas

The UEFA Confederations Cup kicked off last week and adidas released a Limited Edition cleat pack in anticipation for the tournament. This pack features bold colorways for the ACE 17+ Purecontrol and X 17+ Purespeed silos, which now sport a white and red design inspired by the tournament’s official match ball, Krasava.

The ACE 17+ Purecontrol features a red design inspired by the Russian Ruby that transitions into a white soleplate and toebox. The Purecut Sock System locks the foot in place and adjusts to complex movements. The 360 degree fully Primeknit upper ensures zero wear in-time. The BOOST technology has been incorporated in the sole, allowing for unrivaled energy return with every step on the pitch.

The recently released X 17+ Purespeed get their first special edition, with the Russian Ruby pattern featured on the soleplate and transitioning into white as it goes up on the upper. The X 17 feature an updated Techfit + Non Stop Grip (NSG) upper with a dotted effect that enhances touch and delivers a snug fit.

The Purecut Sock System is designed to enhance fit and maximize the impact area by hiding the laces underneath an upper layer, while the Sprintframe outsole delivers stability during high-speed changes of direction.

The Limited Edition ACE 17+ Purecontrol and X 17+ Purespeed boots are available at World Soccer Shop.