Limited Edition adidas Predator Precision Revealed

adidas Soccer revealed today the limited edition revival of the Predator Precision; Legends David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane were enlisted by the three stripes to launch the classic boots. The cleats take the look from the past and integrate it with modern technologies.







The Predator Precision is part of the adidas Limited Collection range, and replicates the iconic boots worn by the likes of David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane and Steven Gerrard in 2000. Premium K-Leather is used on the upper, ensuring durability, protection and performance.

Blue, red and white are featured in one-to-one color matching to create a faithful re-edition.







The adidas Predator Precision will be available at World Soccer Shop.