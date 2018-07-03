Lille OSC 2018/19 Kits Revealed

In accordance with their ‘Defiant Spirit’ campaign, Lille OSC and their kit partner, New Balance, have released three new kits for the 2018/19 season. The daunting jerseys symbolize the team’s determination and approach to top Ligue 1 next season.

The home kits are bright red featuring a unique design layered in dark red. The graphic draws inspiration from a birds-eye-view of the Citadel of Lille, a man-made fortress crucial to the history and origins of the French city. The 2018/19 design remasters the “High Risk Red Marl” fabric of the past. The neckline and sleeve backs are contrasted by a deep royal blue split by a white stripe. These three colors come together in harmony in club’s crest on the left breast.

In highlighter yellow, the away kits are easy to spot from any seat in the stands. With a sleek, black neckline and club emblem, New Balance creates a colorway blend of contrast and class. The v-neck collar allows the jersey to be extra breathable. Each jersey is made with NB DRY technology to keep off moisture and keep the wearer dry throughout the match.

In the third kit, New Balance and LOSC have opted for a matte grey, primary color with intricacies in the sleeves. The jersey has a circled neckline unlike the others and a “High Risk Red” stripe to separate the shoulders. The sleeve design matches the chest on the home and away kits.

The home shorts are navy, away shorts are black and alternate shorts are grey. All three kits display the club emblem and NB signature logo on opposing legs.

“This year’s New Balance LOSC kit collection is really classic with key callouts to the city which we know the fans will love. It’s a stylish set of kits but one which will perform strongly on the pitch,” said Kenny McCallum, General Manager of New Balance Football. “We know that the players and the fans will wear the new kits with pride in the new season.”