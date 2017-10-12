Liga MX Project Pink 2017 Jerseys Unveiled

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month this year, PUMA and four marquee clubs from Liga MX have unveiled new Project Pink variants of their away jerseys. Chivas, Monterrey, Queretaro and Santos Laguna are the four clubs to be given these special jerseys by PUMA Mexico.

We begin with Chivas, who have a standard black and pink jersey. The shoulders have the halftone patterned stripes on the shoulders, with a single button collar. The badge is in a pink monochrome effect on the chest.

Monterrey’s Project Pink jersey has a different collar and a single dark gray halftone gradient stripe on the chest.

A v-shape tonal black stripe across the front of the jersey and v-neck collar are Queretaro’s features for their jersey, which also has their sponsors in pink.

Lastly, Santos Laguna’s hoops get the two-tone black treatment with a modified black and pink trim v-neck collar. Santos’ pink crest is centered, and also features plenty of sponsors.

PUMA’s 2017 Project Pink jerseys for Chivas are available now, with the others coming soon at World Soccer Shop.