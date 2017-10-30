Lieke Martens The Best Nike Mercurial Boots Revealed

Dutch Women’s National Team and FC Barcelona Women’s midfielder Lieke Martens was rewarded for her breakout 2016-17 year by being named FIFA’s The Best Women’s Player last Monday. Nike commemorated the exciting left winger’s year with a special pair of Mercurial boots made exclusively for her.

The special boots are blue and orange with platinum trim. The colors are a tribute to Martens’ Dutch national team, who won the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017, with Martens winning the tournament’s Golden Ball as the best player.

Instead of Nike, Lieke’s name is in all-caps on the medial side of the boot in platinum. The sole plate shifts from platinum to orange at the forefoot.

“Leeuwinnen” (“Lionesses”) is placed on the heel of the boot’s sole with the Nike swoosh underneath.

The socklayer and laces are a solid, brighter blue shade.

Orange Leeuwinnen icons are placed on the heels of the boots.

Lastly, the swoosh towards the vamp fades from blue to orange with a platinum outline.

