Levante 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

Levante has unveiled their 2018/19 home jersey from Macron. The latest home jersey from the Granotas (Frogs) combines style, class, and tradition befitting for the Valencia-based club.

Levante’s home jersey is an update of their classic blue and garnet striped jerseys, with additional white accents. The collar is a classic blue fold-over with a placket, with matching blue sleeves and red bits on the cuffs.

White “Macron men” appear on either shoulder, with the LaLiga patch on the right sleeve.

Sublimated stripes appear at the front of the jersey for added detail, as the chest has a white Macron wordmark and Levante’s crest on either side. Garnet bits can be seen on both sides at the hem. The full kit has blue shorts and blue and garnet striped socks. Betway has been added as a shirt sponsor.