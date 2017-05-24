Leicester City Unveils 2017/18 Home Jersey

In their Premier League 2016/17 season finale against Bournemouth, Leicester City unveiled their 2017/18 home jersey from PUMA.

Leicester will be wearing blue jerseys with gold details once more, with a golden PUMA Powercat on the chest. A single button ribbed collar brings stylish flair, and the main pattern features tonal blue pinstripes in front.

The shoulders and sleeves are solid blue and feature gold, with a halftone pattern running down the shoulders, which then breaks up for a gold PUMA Powercat on each sleeve, and then restarts again down the sleeves.

The club’s badge appears on the upper left breast of the jersey, parallel to the aforementioned gold PUMA Powercat.

King Power returns as club sponsor. The complete kit is blue with golden details, with the goalkeeper kit in black and orange.