Leicester City Signs With Adidas

Leicester City has signed a multi-year partnership with adidas as their new official technical supplier. The partnership between the Foxes and the global sportswear company will begin June 1.

One of the leading global sports brands, adidas takes over for another German sportswear supplier, PUMA.

Leicester City was partnered with PUMA since the 2012/13 campaign. They recorded the famous shock Premier League title win in the 2015/16 season with the brand. Leicester also reached the Quarterfinal round of the 2016/17 UEFA Champions League, where they were eliminated by Atletico Madrid.

Shop for Leicester City jerseys and gear at World Soccer Shop.