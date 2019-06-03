Leicester City 2019/20 Home Jersey Revealed

The Leicester City 19/20 home jersey by adidas was released on Saturday, May 11, 2019. The release was the main event of ‘Launch Fest,’ an opportunity for fans to come out and show their support and rally the Foxes to finish the season strong.

The blue jersey features a subtle blue on blue checkerboard pattern that offers a refreshed look without straying too far away from the classic Leicester style.

The blue crew neck collar is flanked by the adidas 3 stripes in gold on the top of the shoulders. The gold color is used on the adidas Performance logo on the right chest across from the Leicester City crest over the heart.

King Power will remain the Foxes’ sponsor for the 19/20 season as their logo is proudly displayed on the front of the shirt.

The Bia Saigon dragon logo sits on the left sleeve as the Taiwanese beverage company will continue to sponsor the Foxes into the new season.

The jersey refresh will be paired with white shorts that have not seen the lights of King Power Stadium since the 14/15 season. Blue socks will complete the kit.