Leicester City 2018/19 Third Jersey Launched

Leicester City launched its 2018/19 away jerseys from adidas in a preseason tilt with LaLiga foe Valencia on Wednesday. The Foxes took to the pitch in a fresh white and blue uniform.

The jersey is white with a blue shoulder yoke and additional blue stripe under the retro-based white v-neck collar. The yoke design also carries onto the back of the jersey. A blue adidas logo sits across from the crest on the chest, as adidas’ familiar three-stripes runs down the sides and through the hem.

Leicester’s full kit also features white shorts and socks with blue adidas three-stripes and accents. King Power returns on the jerseys as main sponsor, and are now joined on the left sleeve by new sponsor ThaiBev through its subsidiary Bia Saigon.

