Leicester City 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

Leicester City has unveiled their 2018/19 home jersey. It’s the first jersey for the Foxes from new kit sponsor adidas.

Staying true to the club’s roots, Leicester’s first adidas home jersey is blue with white and gold details. Gold trim is placed on a v-neck collar with an overlap, and matching trim on the sleeve cuffs. White three-stripes are on the shoulders.

The body has sublimated blue diagonal stripes placed across the front of the jersey, with a white adidas logo and Leicester City crest on the chest. King Power returns as shirt sponsor.

The 2018/19 adidas Leicester City home jersey will be available soon at World Soccer Shop.