Leicester City 2018/19 Away Jersey Unveiled

Leicester City unveiled their 2018/19 away jersey on Sunday, the first from new technical sponsor adidas. The Foxes will be rolling out with a unique color scheme for their change shirts.

Leicester City’s away jersey combines city-scape grey and bright orange accents. The jersey has a crew neck collar with orange trim and matching adidas three stripes on the shoulders. A tonal checkered striped pattern takes up the whole shirt, as an orange adidas logo and monochrome Leicester City crest are on the chest.

The full kit has solid cityscape grey shorts and socks, with orange three-stripes on the shorts and socks. King Power returns as shirt sponsor.

