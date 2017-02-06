Leaving their Mark: New Looks, Record Broken, Blackouts

January is a busy month with clubs looking down the backstretch with a clearer vision of what must be done to finish strong. Several players left their mark with great performances and Soccer365 takes a look at the cleats that helped them make a statement.

Cristiano Ronaldo (Nike Mercurial Vapor CR7 Vitorias)

Cristiano Ronaldo ushered in 2017 wearing his bespoke Nike Mercurial Vapor CR7 Vitorias. Designed to be as sleek as the man himself and to complement Los Blancos’ kit, the limited edition shoe does show that sometimes less really is more. After a slow start to the month, the FIFA World Player of the Year has silenced his critics as he eventually scored four goals and added an assist to end January.

Olivier Giroud (PUMA evoPOWER Vigor 1)

One of the most in-form strikers in world soccer, Olivier Giroud is currently having a tough time staying out of the headlines. He scored four goals in consecutive games, signed a new contract with Arsenal, and helped PUMA launch the latest addition to the evoPower solo, the Vigor 1. PUMA could not have asked for much more from the Frenchman as he scored a contender for goal of the year in the new cleat.

Wayne Rooney (Nike Hypervenom WR250)

Wayne Rooney’s record breaking strike was one of January’s biggest headlines. With a splendid free kick in injury time, the England striker went ahead of Sir Bobby Charlton as Manchester United’s all-time leading goalscorer. That goal, along with the other 249, earned Rooney a signature pair of Nike Hypervenoms. The 31 year old wore the custom shoes in his side’s FA Cup victory over Wigan Athletic.

Aaron Ramsey (New Balance MIUK One)

The latest news from the Arsenal camp is that an injury has ruled Ramsey out for the next three weeks. This could not have come at a worse time for the Gunners or for the Welshman, who was starting to regain the wonderful form he showed a few years ago. We will also miss the midfielder because his absence means we will not be able to admire his pair of New Balance MiUK. The traditional black, leather cleats really do shine on a pitch often covered with all colors of the rainbow.

Granit Xhaka (Under Armour Clutchfit 3.0)

A combative midfielder, Granit Xhaka was one of the main men behind Arsenal’s winter renaissance in the Premier League before he was sent off against Burnley. Aside from the aggressive challenge that earned him the red card, Xhaka caught our eye this past month with his footwear selection. The Swiss midfielder wore a blackout version of the Under Armour Clutchfit 3.0 prior to the new silos launch in February.

Andrea Masiello (Lotto Zhero Gravity)

In a soccer world where cleats without laces is the new trend, Italian brand Lotto can still take pride in the fact that they were the first company to offer a laceless cleat. In the mid-2000s, the Zhero Gravity was met with quite a bit of skepticism because it did not come with any laces. Atalanta player, Andrea Masiello, gave us a blast from the past as he suited up in his retro pair of the Lotto Zhero Gravity.

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang (Nike Hypervenom Phantom II Custom)

Pierre Emerick Aubameyang recently returned from his Africa Cup of Nations stint with Gabon in a pair of customized Nike Hypervenom Phantom II cleats. With black and gold to match both his national and Borussia Dortmund colors, it will be interesting to see if Nike create a custom color way this summer to match the colors of the new club he is apparently preparing to join.

Did you leave your mark on the soccer field in January? Tell Soccer365 your stories in the comment section below or leave and follow us on TWITTER (and don’t forget to upload a picture of your cleats)!

Shop for soccer cleats at World Soccer Shop