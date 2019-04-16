La Liga Signs Puma Partnership; Puma to Provide League’s Official Match Ball

La Liga and Puma have signed a long-term partnership which will have the German based company serve as the league’s Official Technical Sponsor and provide the official match ball for Spain’s top flights – La Liga Santander, La Liga 1, La Liga 2, and La Liga 3.

The deal is reportedly worth $5.6 million per season and sees Puma take over from Nike. Nike was the league’s technical sponsor since 1996/97 but league officials had grown frustrated at how the La Liga ball was consistently similar to the official match balls provided to other European leagues by Nike.

“It is an honor for an historical sports brand like PUMA, that dresses great teams, important sportsmen and recognized artists, to want to associate with LaLiga, the best football national league in the World, and contribute all its technical quality to our ball, which is such an important element of our competition,” Juan Carlos Díaz, LaLiga’s Marketing and Commercial Director said at the announcement.

Puma has a strong roster of sponsored La Liga based players including Luis Suárez, Antoine Griezmann, Jan Oblak, Samuel Umtiti, Santi Cazorla, Marc Bartra, and Giovani Lo Celso.