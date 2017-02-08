LA Galaxy Release 2017 Away Jersey

LA Galaxy have revealed their new secondary jersey by adidas Soccer. The new kit was revealed as part of the #OutOfTheBlue campaign, in which players and fans wear the jersey in Polaroid pictures.

The jersey features a navy base with round collar and a melange effect on the fabric of the fron and sleeves. Deep blue accents appear on the adidas three stripes running on the shoulders and the Sleeve cuffs. The club’s name is placed on the back of the neck, and the melange effect is absent from the back to provide a clean look for player names and numbers.

The authentic version will have an stylized ‘This is LA’ jocktag, a golden star over the crest for their five MLS Cup trophies and the four-point star from the club’s badge places on the right cuff. Herbalife logo is painted in both white and yellow, creating an eye-catching contrast against the fabric.

The uniform will have navy shorts and socks with blue detailing, while the latter will feature the LA Galaxy star on the front.

LA Galaxy 2017 away jersey will be soon available at World Soccer Shop.