LA Galaxy 2018/19 Home Jersey Revealed

One of the original marquee names in Major League Soccer, the LA Galaxy unveiled their 2018/19 adidas home jersey at a season ticket holder event in downtown Los Angeles. Players and supporters from the club’s star-studded past and present convened as the Galaxy look forward to face even stiffer opposition this year.

LA Galaxy’s latest home jersey retains the diagonal blue sash over white, and is added with yellow trim, in a Northwestern stripe style. The v-neck collar has an overlapping blue trim, and matching thin trim on the ends of the sleeve cuffs. Blue adidas three-stripes take up the shoulders, with the MLS logos in Galaxy blue and gold on each sleeve.

A blue adidas mark is on the right chest.

The crest appears parallel to the adidas mark, and inside the sash.

A golden star is placed atop the Galaxy crest, for their five MLS Cup titles.

At the bottom of the jersey, the right side has the new 2018 Climacool tag.

While the jocktag on the bottom left retains This is LA, applied in blue and yellow this time. The full kit is white with blue trim on both the shorts and socks. Herbalife returns as shirt sponsor.

Shop for LA Galaxy gear at World Soccer Shop.