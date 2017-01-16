Juventus Reveal New Club Logo

by | January 16, 2017 | 0 comments

Juventus Reveal New Club Logo
FacebookTwitterRedditShare

Juventus Football Club, the most successful and popular in Italy, made a bold move unveiling a new club logo today. It was unveiled at the club’s ‘Black and White and More’ event.

“This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living,” club president Andrea Agnelli said of the new look after opening by saying ‘To grow…(the club has to) evolve our approach off (the field) to reach new heights.”

The design has not been well received on social media, however.

What do you think about the new Juventus logo? Leave your comments below.

Tags:

“World