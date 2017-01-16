Juventus Reveal New Club Logo

Juventus Football Club, the most successful and popular in Italy, made a bold move unveiling a new club logo today. It was unveiled at the club’s ‘Black and White and More’ event.

“This new logo is a symbol of the Juventus way of living,” club president Andrea Agnelli said of the new look after opening by saying ‘To grow…(the club has to) evolve our approach off (the field) to reach new heights.”

The design has not been well received on social media, however.

Not a fan of the new #Juventus crest. They’ve gone from a football club crest to a company logo… #TooMuchBranding pic.twitter.com/916WZmBmPb — Des Holton (@DHolton2) January 16, 2017

The new Juventus logo is a disgrace to such a traditional club. It looks like something designed by a brainless human as well. — Dat way (@goeskjaer) January 16, 2017

Actually cringing at that Juventus logo. Tinpot club with a badge to fit. — Stephen (@TwerkingStephen) January 16, 2017

