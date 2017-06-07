Juventus 2017/18 Home Jersey Launched

Juvenuts’ 2017/18 home jersey from adidas was unveiled this week. The Old Lady’s jersey remains true to tradition with their iconic black and white vertical stripes but the jersey will feature for the first time the Turin club’s new crest.

The Bianconeri unveiled their new crest in January and it puts a modern stamp on this jersey which takes inspiration from the designs of the 1940’s. The black and white stripes on the front and sleeves of the jersey give way to a large black stripe covering the majority of the back flanked by 2 wide white stripes.

Gold detailing is used for the adidas Performance logo and stars above the Juve crest.

A white Mandarin style collar includes a 2-button placket that subtly blends with the central white stripe.

The left breast has the new Juventus crest, a black monogram ‘J’ in the shape of a shield over a white stripe. Three golden stars are placed above the mark, a symbol of the club winning the Serie A over 30 times in their history, currently on 33 league titles.

The white and black stripes aren’t broken up on the shoulders and sleeves by adidas’ three stripes, though the cuffs appear in a solid white. The three stripes are under the arms, and run through to the hem as piping in black, consistent with the standard stripe pattern.

Jeep returns as the shirt sponsor, in a white wordmark with black outline.

