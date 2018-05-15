Juventus 2018/19 Home Jersey Unveiled

The Juventus 2018/19 home jersey has been unveiled by adidas. The Serie A champions for a seventh consecutive season continue to honor their history with a contemporary take on their traditional striped shirt.

Juve will debut the jersey on May 19 at home against Hellas Verona, the last Serie A matchday of the season. The collar is a vintage white v-neck style, with the shoulders white with adidas’ three stripes in black, and white sleeves.

Traditionally a club in black and white stripes, this season’s incoming jersey has a simpler stripe composition, as two black wide vertical stripes are placed across the front of a white body.

On the chest, Juventus’ crest is white, with three golden stars arched atop it. The adidas logo is also placed on the chest, across from the crest.

Jeep returns as shirt sponsor, now displayed with white text over a black bar, connecting to the stripes.

The Juventus FC 2018/19 adidas home jersey is available now at World Soccer Shop.