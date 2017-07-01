Juventus 2017/18 Away Jersey Revealed

Inspired by the golden era of the 1980’s and one of Turin’s colors, Juventus and adidas have revealed their away jersey for the 2017/18 season. This will be the first Juventus away jersey of the new era to feature the new crest.

The reigning champions of Serie A are wearing yellow and blue away jerseys, from an era when the Turin club won four league titles and a European Cup in the decade.

Juve have gone for a retro look with a modern twist, as a matching blue crew collar with a v-inset with sleeve cuffs are accompanied by adidas’ three stripes on the shoulders.

On the left breast, Juventus’ new monochrome ‘J’ crest is in blue, as are the three stars above it. The right breast has the adidas performance logo in a matching blue. Jeep is the shirt sponsor, in a fitting blue.

