Juventus 2018/19 Third Kit Revealed

In partnership with Parley, an activist organization that addresses major threats towards ocean pollution, adidas has revealed the Juventus 2018/19 third kit. Through an eco-innovative design, adidas manufactured a ‘100% recycled polyester interlock material’ to combine performance and sustainability.

“The new Juve third kit has eco-innovation and longevity at its very heart,” said Francesca Venturini, designer at adidas. “Through our partnership with Parley for the Oceans we’ve been able to create this beautiful jersey made from Ocean Plastic®. The dark grey shade with yellow accents makes it the perfect jersey to be worn either on pitch or on the streets.”

The Serie A defending champions have added a notable name to their elite club last week through the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo. With the addition of such a star player, the kit must follow suit. In dark grey with bold yellow stripes and logos, this no-nonsense kit defines Juve’s attitude towards championing the Italian league. The signature Jeep logo can be vividly seen due the bold and contrasting color scheme.

As founding members of Parley for the Ocean Plastic®, adidas works to eliminate plastic from the ocean through the three-step process of: Avoid, Intercept and Redesign. More information about Parley and adidas can be found here.

