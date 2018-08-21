Juventus 2018/19 Away Kit Revealed

The Juventus 18/19 away jersey from adidas was launched this week. The jersey of the Italian favorites is a sand with clay colorway. Choosing a more classic and contemporary option, Juventus will shy away from the bright yellow and blue away kits of the 2017/18 season.

The new jersey is expected to sell far more than last year’s jerseys due to, what many have named: the Cristiano Ronaldo effect. With a heavy influence on game attendance and jersey sales, CR7 has impacted more than just on-field production.

The jerseys primary color is a beige-cream blend with three stripes on the shoulders and a thin black and white band around the bottom of the sleeves. The iconic Jeep trademark is stitched in all black across the chest, matching the Juventus crest and adidas logo. The neckline has a singe button in a nod to past teams.

The new away kit was designed to give a modern and comfortable feel to a classic and old school design. Manufactured to be worn in the streets or in the stadium, adidas designed this jersey for both players and fans.

“Working with Juventus, the history of the club serves as both inspiration and ambition,” said Francesca Venturini, designer of adidas football. “Our goal is to take the iconic design elements associated with the club and inject them with contemporary style that makes the jersey work for fans in the street just as well as players in the stadium. With this new sand away kit, we have produced a design that is both classical and contemporary and gives a fresh new look to a famous jersey.”

