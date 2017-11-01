Juventus 120th anniversary jersey revealed

120 years ago, a group of Torinese students founded Juventus FC, one of the world’s most important clubs and the undisputed king of Italy in recent years. adidas Soccer has presented a commemorative jersey to celebrate this anniversary. The kit features the iconic Bianconeri design with black and white stripes in classic fashion.







The adidas and Jeep logos are black, sitting on a stripe of the same color to enhance the vintage look of the kit. The club logo is absent, replaced by three golden stars (one for every ten Italian league titles). A special graphic that celebrates Juventus’ rich history is placed on the inside of the neck.







Only 1987 units of the 120th anniversary kit are available worldwide, and the club will wear this weekend against Benevento.













The Juventus 120th anniversary kit is available in limited numbers at World Soccer Shop.