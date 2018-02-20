Josh Sargent Signs with Werder Bremen

Josh Sargent, who captained the Under-17 US men’s national team at last summer’s U-17 FIFA World Cup in India, officially signed with Werder Bremen today – his 18th birthday.

“All the formalities have been completed and Josh has now signed his professional contract with us,” Werder Bremen’s Sporting director Frank Baumann said on the club’s official website. “We’re really happy that he has decided to take this next step in his career at SV Werder Bremen. He has really impressed us since the beginning of this year and has gathered experience in first team training as well as some games with the Under-23s.”

Sargent was arguably the best player for the U-17 MNT during last summer’s U17 FIFA World Cup. The Stars and Stripes advanced to the quarterfinal losing to eventual champion, England, with the striker netting 3 goals and adding an assist.

The Missouri native has been training with the club since the start of 2018. He has primarily been working with the club’s U-23 side but has worked some with the senior team. He can join the senior team in official competitions starting with the 2018/19 season.

