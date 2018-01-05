Jorge Campos Retires From Mexico

The Flashy Jorge Campos retired from international football on January 8, 2004. The Mexico goalkeeper was famous (in infamous) for wearing bright and fluorescent GK jerseys as well as not being restricted by the penalty area as is usually the habit for the netminder.

“I’ve experienced everything a footballer dreams of experiencing,” the Mexican goalkeeper told Rueters at the time of his retirement.

During his 13 year career with El Tri Colores, Campos earned 130 caps and played at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

Campos started his career with Pumas UNAM and in his first season to get playing time with the first team played striker. In that season he scored 14 goals. The next season in 1990-91 he took over the number 1 jersey and helped lead the team to a championship.

He also played for Cruz Azul, Atlante, UANL Tigres, and Puebla in in the Mexican Primera Division.

In addition to time in Mexican Primera Division, Campos played in Major League Soccer with the Los Angeles Galaxy (1996-97) and the Chicago Fire (1998) making the All Star team in each season.

After hanging up his boots, Campos continued to work in the game and was an assistant coach to Ricardo Lavolpe for the Mexican national team and helped the team make the 2006 FIFA World Cup.

January 8 Soccer Birthdays

1955 – Spiros Livathinos, Greek footballer

1971 – Pascal Zuberbühler, Swiss footballer

1974- Arjan Blaauw, Dutch soccer player (FC Groningen)

1982 – Emanuele Calaiò, Italian footballer

Shop for Mexico National team Gear and soccer goalkeeper gear at World Soccer Shop.